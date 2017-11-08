Woman accused of chasing fiancée with knife

A fight between two women planning to get married ended Tuesday with one of them in police custody.

According to court documents, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700-block of Matthews.

A witness told police she had seen Michylah Jalayna-Monea Simmons chasing another woman around a parked vehicle with a knife.

The victim said Simmons had tried to hide the knife under a couch that was sitting beside some trash cans on the curb. Officers searched the area and found the knife, the probable cause affidavit stated.

During an interview with detectives, Simmons reportedly admitted she and the victim, whom she identified as her fianceé, had been arguing at their home.

But, she denied ever having a knife. Instead, she claimed the victim had been holding it and threw it down before officers arrived on the scene.

“She advised that although [the victim] did have a knife, she never came at her with the knife during this altercation,” the affidavit stated.

Police arrested Simmons and on Wednesday District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Simmons is being held on a $2,500 cash/surety bond awaiting her next court appearance on Dec. 27.

