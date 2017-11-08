Students applying computer science by creating apps

Students at Wynne High School are going beyond just learning how to code in their computer science classes.

They are actually applying the lessons, by creating apps.

The students have already created three applications, which they are continually improving.

One is for the Arkansas Chapter of FBLA, one is a bell schedule for the Wynne School District, and the newest app is information about the school district.

The computer science students say the work is challenging, but also rewarding because there is something to show off once the app hits other people’s phones.

“With a lot of classes you just do it, turn it in, and never see it again,” senior Kayla Davis said. “But with this, a lot of other people are going to see it other than you so people are going to see what you have done and maybe peak an interest.”

Computer Science Teacher Chris David said it’s rewarding to see his students names in the app store right now.

“In high school we try to tell our students that you’re learning this so that you can apply it in whatever that you’re going to do in life and with this program, and anything with programming and computer science, we’re able to tell them this is something you can start working on now and making money off of it now,” Davis said.

Davis also said interest in computer science is growing. Wynne High School doubled their numbers for the program this year.

“Going into it is seems challenging, and it is a challenge,” senior Blaine Baskins said. “If you’re up for it, it’s really fun when you get to learn a lot about it.”

