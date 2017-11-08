A-State Volleyball adds six for 2018

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – Arkansas State head volleyball coach David Rehr announced Wednesday that six players have chosen to continue their volleyball careers as members of the A-State program.

Julianna Cramer (Harrison, Ark.), Hannah Cox (Eads, Tenn.), Macey Putt (Ozark, Mo.), Josie Stanford (Payson, Ill.), Isabel Theut (Columbus, Texas), and Callie Weaver (Jonesboro, Ark.) are all set to become Red Wolves in 2018.

Cramer prepped at Harrison High School, where she was a four-year starter for the Lady Goblins along with earning All-Conference honors four years and All-State accolades as a junior and senior. Additionally, the 5’9 setter was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Phenom Program Watch List in 2015 and 2016 along with a spot on the 2017 Under Armour High School All-American Watch List in 2017. She also participated in USA High Performance Volleyball from 2014-17 and was named one of Prep Volleyball’s Class of 2018 Senior Aces.

“Julianna is a great on and off the court,” Rehr stated. “She has all the skills to be successful early in her career and I’m looking forward to her joining the team.”

Cox played at Briarcrest Christian School and helped the Saints to a runner-up finish in the 2017 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division II Class AA State Tournament. The 5’4 libero has 2,292 digs in her career and was eighth in the state in digs in 2017. She was a two-time All-Region Honorable Mention honoree and was a three-time selection to the Best of the Preps by the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Additionally, she was a Prep Volleyball Frosh 59 Highest Honorable Mention along with being named All-State and to the AVCA Phenom Watch List in 2015.

“I’ve been recruiting Hannah since she was in the seventh grade,” said Rehr. “She’s an excellent defender with a high school championship background as well. She has the ability to compete for a starting position early in her career.”

Putt competed for Ozark High School and helped the Lady Tigers to a runner-up finish in the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 4 State Tournament in 2017. The outside hitter was recently named an AVCA/Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American and is a three-time All-State honoree. Additionally, she has earned All-Conference and All-District accolades three times. The Springfield News-Leader named her the Volleyball Athlete of the Year last season.

“Macey is a very powerful outside hitter that can play all six rotations,” Rehr added. “She comes from a very successful high school program and she can contribute early in her career at Arkansas State.”

A middle blocker by trade, Stanford prepped at Payson-Seymour High School and currently has the Indians in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A State Tournament semifinals with a 39-1 record. She currently has 391 kills on a hitting percentage of .401. She registered her 1,000th career kill as a junior and has ranked in the top 50 players in Illinois. As a sophomore she was named a Third-Team All-American by Prep Volleyball after recording 394 kills, 104 blocks, and 115 digs.

“Josie is a quick-twitch middle blocker with a very fast arm swing,” Rehr asserted. “She fits our style of middle blocker perfectly.”

Theut, who can play outside hitter or middle blocker, competed for Columbus High School and was named to the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches All-Texas Fab 50 Preseason Team prior to her senior season. Additionally, she was named the AVCA/Max Preps Player of the Week on Sept. 11 and was selected Academic All-District. She was named First-Team All-Conference as a sophomore and has over 1,000 kills in her career, including 586 as a senior.

“Isabel is a versatile player that can play all three positions in the front row,” Rehr commented. “She possesses great size and physical tools. She also plays with great enthusiasm and is a team player.”

Weaver is a three-time 5A state champion from Valley View High School and was named the Arkansas Activites Association Class 5A State Tournament MVP in 2017. The defensive specialist/libero is a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection and was the Jonesboro Sun’s “Best Under the Sun” Player of the Year in 2015. Additionally, she was named to the Prep Volleyball Soph 79 and Defensive Dandies lists along with earning a spot on the AVCA Phenom Watch List.

“Callie comes from a great high school program that has won three straight state championships,” Rehr mentioned. “Those state championships come on top of a slew of individual awards she’s won. She has excellent passing skills that will allow her the chance to contribute early in her A-State career.”