A-State Women’s Basketball signs Washington

JONESBORO, Ark. (11/8/17) – Arkansas State women’s basketball coach Brian Boyer has announced Jireh Washington of Central High School in Memphis, Tenn., has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves next season.

Washington, a 5-foot-8 guard, led Central to the class AAA Championship game in 2016 where she scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and had four steals.

“Jireh is such an all-around good basketball player, she has an amazing understanding of the game,” Boyer said. “The game appears in slow motion to Jireh in that she sees the game and the floor so well. She has the ability to score in all three areas, shooting the 3, attacking the rim or with her pull-up shot.”

She was named an AAA all-tournament team and is a two-time Memphis All-Metro performer.

She averaged 12.2 points per game as a sophomore and followed up her junior campaign by averaging 15.8 points per contest and helping Central return to the state playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Washington earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State honors as a junior and was named to the Battle in the Boro All-Tournament this past July.