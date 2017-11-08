County improving drainage to reduce flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County improving drainage to reduce flooding

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Cross County crews are working on several drainage projects to prevent yards and roads from flooding.

County Judge Donnie Sanders said they are going to accomplish that by adding several new culverts on four county roads.

They will also add more gravel and build up one road that has several low-lying areas.

The new culverts will be bigger than the ones that are in place now, increasing their water flow from 30% up to almost 70% in some spots.

“Our golden object is to keep the water flowing and to have the pipes right-sized to get the water on down toward the river,” Sanders said. “So it doesn’t flood yards and roads and things.”

Cross County received three 50/50 matching grants from the state to do the mitigation work.

The three projects will cost around $170,000. Crews should be finished with the work by the end of January. 

