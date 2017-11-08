Jonesboro looks to expand rink in future - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro looks to expand rink in future

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

As many residents lace up their skates for the First Community Bank synthetic ice rink in downtown Jonesboro, there's talk the rink could expand.

According to city officials, the city gained more revenue than expected from the rink in 2016.

Bill Campbell, director of communications, said with the income increase, they hope to add to the fun in the future.

"We get even more people out here, better skaters and more proficient at it, will want more space on the rink, so we'll have money to invest in that," Campbell said.

Campbell added that beginning Monday, the 200-block of Monroe St. will be closed for the rest of the year, allowing guests to cross the street from the rink to the Winter Wonderland venue.

The rink opens on Nov. 18. It'll cost $5 to skate for 45 minutes, and the city will provide skates, as well as some hot chocolate.

