Family pleads for thief to return stolen items

A White County man asked for thieves to have a heart and return a gift he received from family.

According to NBC affiliate KARK, Bob McIlroy was driving down Highway 267 Monday when he ran out of gas.

While leaving to get help, someone broke into his truck and stole a gun, a bottle of arrows, and a cane his son made for him at a blacksmith convention.

The timing of the theft couldn't be at a worse time for the family, receiving distressing news only a week ago.

"Dad got a diagnosis Thursday," Dustin McIlroy, Bob's son, said. "It's not conclusive but they said it's a 90% chance he has cancer."

The family is now asking for the thief to come forward so they can keep their memories.

McIlroy is offering up to a $75 reward for anyone who returns the items.

They can be dropped off at your local police station.

