HUB moves homeless families into homes

A major grant has allowed the HUB of Jonesboro to continue their mission to help restart the lives of the homeless.

According to Chuck Kirkindall, interim director for the Helping the Underserved Belong organization, they received almost $100,000 from a Continuum of Caring grant.

“We have been working hard with the city to where now with that money we are able to provide housing for a year for 10 families,” said Kirkindall.

He said they also have partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to find 10 needy families that they have identified as the most in need.

“We actually just moved our third family who was homeless on the street into their home,” said Kirkindall. “So this gives them a chance to save money, budget money, get a job, and just restart their lives.”

Kirkindall said he credits this success to the support of the community.

“It is just incredible to see the Godly work in our community to come together to meet the need of the homeless,” said Kirkindall.

He said their primary need at the HUB is volunteers.

“We need people who we call boots on the ground, to come and serve the homeless here,” said Kirkindall. “To spend some time with these individuals needing a second chance.”

Kirkindall said they also need help from volunteers during the moving process for families.

“We are 100% volunteer based and 100% donation based,” said Kirkindall. “If you have a truck that could haul furniture to these houses then we need you. You are more than welcomed to come on out and serve.”

He said the families they are working to move in homes vary from household to household.

“We have anywhere from a single mom with one kid to a single mom with several children,” said Kirkindall. “We also have veterans who are in need. The thing I want people to realize is that that homelessness does not care about race, color, or age. There is diversity to the homeless we serve.”

Kirkindall said they have seven more families to move into homes which he hopes would be complete by the end of this year.

“It is just such a blessing to see these families and lives change and to see them get that second chance is phenomenal,” said Kirkindall. “It's phenomenal.”

To volunteer or make a donation to the HUB, contact their office at (870)-333-5731.

“I can not stress enough the need for volunteers,” said Kirkindall. “We are open Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Wednesdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m."

