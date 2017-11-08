Officers train to shoot in the dark

The Paragould Police Department held their annual night-fire training course that will help officers better shoot at night.

According to Corporal Blake Williams with the department, this helps officers maintain their qualifications to shoot their sidearms during the night or low light conditions.

“We use the lights from our cars,” said Williams. “The strobe lights and sometimes no light. We just have a more realistic situation where sometimes they will have to use their flashlights.”

Williams said with half of their officers being on the night shift, this training is important.

“This gives them the opportunity to qualify in realistic scenarios based on their typical environment,” said Williams. “Usually they train during the daytime so they are not faced with the obstacles that they may be faced with at night as far as vision goes.”

To pass the training, officers must score at least a 200 or higher up to the maximum of 250.

“It is just very important,” said Williams. “We need to recognize deadly force situations whether they are deadly force or whether they are not and we need to be able to, for this particular situation, we need to learn how to function in realistic scenarios.”

He added that is all about being proficient.

“We always encourage our officers never to settle for minimal standards,” said Williams. “We push them to train on their own time to enhance their skills for them and the citizens we serve.”

Another training session will be conducted tomorrow night at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center where the police department, fire department, and other emergency personnel will go through emergency preparedness drills.

