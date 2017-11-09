Closed section of I-55 reopens in Mississippi County

A section of I-55 in Mississippi County is now back open.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation Twitter account, the northbound lane that was closed at mile marker 57 near Burdette reopened early Thursday morning.

Detours were in place earlier this week as road crews repaired a bridge beam that crosses over I-55.



