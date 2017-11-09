Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The parade is coordinated by the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Jonesboro.

For the best viewing areas, you can sit on either side of Main Street, between Jefferson Street and Huntington.

A Veterans Day program will follow 15 minutes after the conclusion of the parade.

