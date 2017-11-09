Police: school shooting threat was 'sick joke,' not credible - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: school shooting threat was 'sick joke,' not credible

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Police in Walnut Ridge state a threat made against the school was admitted to be a "sick joke."

Walnut Ridge Superintendent Terry Belcher tells Region 8 News a high school student made threatening comments to another student about possibly shooting them a few days ago.

That student then told their parents who contacted administrators. The student who made the threat was taken off campus by the school resource officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Walnut Ridge Police Department, they were made aware of the threat and it was later admitted as a "sick joke." 

Police also stated the student was transported to a secure facility.

There is no credible against the school at this time, according to WRPD.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

