Doctor seeks to void child coercion plea, prison sentence

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - A 71-year-old doctor who practiced in Arkansas and Missouri will have a hearing in January in his attempt to overturn his guilty plea to coercing or enticing a 4-year-old girl that prosecutors say he was grooming for sex.



Donald Wayne Lamoureaux of Ash Flat was sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering a conditional guilty plea in 2015 while he sought to have the charge dismissed.



Lamoureaux says instead of meeting with the girl and her mother to teach the child to have sex, he was trying to make contact so he could report the mother to state child protective services.



Investigators say Lamoureaux met an undercover officer online who was posing as the mother offering her daughter for sex.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a Jan. 29 hearing was scheduled Wednesday.



