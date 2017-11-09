Free pesticide collection event slated for December

If you have expired or unused pesticides, you have an opportunity to get rid of them for free.

On Dec.8, farmers and commercial applicators can drop off the pesticides at the Greene County Road Department, located at 4600 Fairview Road in Paragould, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pesticides will be accepted confidentially however, guests must fill out an inventory form to register for the collection and to help with planning purposes.

Inventory forms are available at your county cooperative extension office or farm bureau office and must be completed and returned to your county farm bureau office by Nov.29.

The following items are accepted:

Known and unknown wastes

Outdated, discontinued, or unwanted agricultural pesticides (insecticides, herbicides, fungicides)

Older pesticides known to be more toxic such as arsenicals, DDT, silvex, heptachlor, dieldrin, lindane, toxaphane, and 2,4,5-T

The following items will not be accepted:

Explosives and ordinance

Petroleum products

Paints

Medical wastes

Radioactive substances

Household pesticides and chemicals

If you need guidance on what items will be accepted, contact your county farm bureau or extension office.

The free disposal opportunity is made possible through funding from the Arkansas Abandoned Pesticide Trust Fund, along with the Arkansas Farm Bureau, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, and county government.

