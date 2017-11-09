Electric utility in Arkansas seeks rate increase - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Electric utility in Arkansas seeks rate increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The largest electric utility in Arkansas is seeking approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission to raise its rates next year by 3.75 percent.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an Entergy Arkansas residential customer with a $100 monthly bill would have a new monthly bill of $103.75 with the proposed increase.
    
John Bethel is the executive director of the commission's general staff. He says the increase for industrial users will be about 3.72 percent.
    
The commission approved a 3.38 percent increase for Entergy last year. Those rates were charged at the beginning of this year.
    
Bethel says the commission is expected to make a decision on the rates by Dec. 13. If approved, the changes would go into effect on Jan. 2.
    
Entergy has about 715,000 customers in 63 counties.
    
