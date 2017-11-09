Veterans inducted into BIC Veterans Hall of Fame

Tears were shed in honor of veterans at one Region 8 school.

Thursday, Buffalo Island Central High Schools EAST Initiative honored veterans with a 2017 Veterans Day Program.

From the National Anthem to God Bless the USA, music played a large role in showing respect to those that served our country.

Many were in tears as each branch of the military stood to receive applause.

Corporal Arthur Phelps was the guest speaker. He served four years in the United States Army.

“I wear my cap a lot,” Phelps said.

It’s not to brag, he said, but to remind people of the Korean War.

His speech detailed what his time in the service was like while also paying homage to his fellow veterans.

“It's a wonderful thing the way people are responding to veterans these days, and I appreciate that very much,” Phelps said.

Students were a big part of this year’s program.

“To me, Veterans Day is honoring all the people that have served to protect our freedoms as a country and to protect our basic rights in this great country we live in,” senior Jace Couch said.

“Even the right to an education, things like that, even the opportunity to be here today and be involved in things like this is because of the sacrifices they’ve made,” senior Cadyn Qualls said.

The program included the induction of three Region 8 veterans into the Buffalo Island Central Veterans Hall of Fame.

“It started about three years ago and ever since then we’ve inducted at least one veteran into our hall of fame,” Couch said.

Private Claud Early Barnett, Sr., Specialist E5 Gary Romec, and Corporal Phelps were all awarded plaques and flowers in honor of their induction.

Students interviewed each veteran and created videos describing their time in the service.

“We’ve heard everything from being shot at to being a frontline mechanic to actually not even getting deployed to being on a ship and coming back home,” Couch said. “The stories range wide and far, and that’s one of the amazing things about this program.”

Qualls interviewed Phelps and said she learned so much from their conversation.

“I don’t think service stops once a veteran comes home,” Qualls said. “Being a soldier, they just have this mindset to serve others at all times and getting to meet some of these veterans, interview them, and things like that, it really is a certain kind of person, a servant’s heart.”

At the end of the ceremony, Monette American Legion Post 136 retired the colors.

Each veteran in attendance was invited to a reception and presented a gift after the program.

