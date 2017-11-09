Cross Co. sheriff warns of phone scam

The Cross County sheriff is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to Sheriff J.R. Smith, a person claiming to be "Jonathan Prescott" is calling residents in and around Cross County saying he is either a Cross County sheriff’s deputy or a Wynne Police Department warrants officer.

This person does not work for either department.

Smith says if you get a call from this man, do not give him your personal information or banking information.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify this person. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 870-238-5700 or the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.

