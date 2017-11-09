Cross Co. sheriff warns of phone scam - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cross Co. sheriff warns of phone scam

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Cross County sheriff is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to Sheriff J.R. Smith, a person claiming to be "Jonathan Prescott" is calling residents in and around Cross County saying he is either a Cross County sheriff’s deputy or a Wynne Police Department warrants officer.

This person does not work for either department.

Smith says if you get a call from this man, do not give him your personal information or banking information.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify this person. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 870-238-5700 or the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

    Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:45 PM EST2017-11-10 02:45:47 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:27 AM EST2017-11-10 11:27:44 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night.

    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night.

  • Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

    Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-11-10 00:05:21 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-11-10 04:52:41 GMT
    (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)(Source: ARDOT via Twitter)

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

  • Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

    Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:08 PM EST2017-11-10 02:08:08 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-11-10 04:51:03 GMT
    Doniphan Police DepartmentDoniphan Police Department

    Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon

    Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon

    •   
Powered by Frankly