Judge sets forgery suspect's bond at $50,000 for "expensive pizza"

After setting bond at $50,000 for a man accused of forging a check to Pizza Inn, a judge was overheard telling the detectives, “Expensive pizza.”

Jonesboro police were called to the restaurant on South Caraway around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a delivery driver reported receiving a forged check.

When contacted, the check's owner told the business the check had been stolen and he had already made a report.

Officers then went to the apartment in the 2400-block of Jones where the delivery driver received the check and spoke with Gregory Michael Sons.

The 40-year-old Jonesboro man initially told police he had “no knowledge of the check,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “But later admitted that he was the one who wrote the forged check for the pizza.”

Officers arrested Sons and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where they learned he had a felony bench warrant out of the county for a separate forgery charge.

On Thursday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Sons with second-degree forgery for the pizza incident and two more counts of the same charge for the county cases.

After telling Sons to appear in court on Dec. 27, Fowler set his bond at $50,000.

The judge then said to the city and county detectives as he handed back the paperwork, “Expensive pizza.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android