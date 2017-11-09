Remodeling underway at Trumann Animal Control - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Remodeling underway at Trumann Animal Control

(Source: Trumann Animal Control via Facebook) (Source: Trumann Animal Control via Facebook)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Trumann Animal Control is in the process of remodeling their dog pound.

According to a post on their Facebook page, windows and an air conditioning system are being installed.

TAC said the system will provide a comfortable environment for the animals.

Insulation is able being installed to help control the climate inside the building.

