Remodeling underway at Trumann Animal Control

Trumann Animal Control is in the process of remodeling their dog pound.

According to a post on their Facebook page, windows and an air conditioning system are being installed.

TAC said the system will provide a comfortable environment for the animals.

Insulation is able being installed to help control the climate inside the building.

