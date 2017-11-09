New van accessible decals available Nov. 13 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New van accessible decals available Nov. 13

Handicapped sign (Source: KAIT) Handicapped sign (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

Starting Nov. 13, a new parking decal will be available for Arkansans who use a mobility device.

In a release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the new “van accessible” decal was made possible by “The Van Accessible Parking Act” passed by the Arkansas legislature during the 2017 session.

The decal will allow law enforcement officers to confirm if a vehicle parked in a van accessible space is parked there legally.

The decal will be used in addition to an existing license plate or hang tag for those with a disability.

While there is no fee for the decal, a form must be filled out, signed by a doctor, and submitted to the revenue office.

    •   
