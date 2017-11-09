Truck's trailer hits woman, killing her

A woman died Wednesday night when she was struck by semi-truck’s trailer.

It happened at 7:37 p.m. on Highway 167, north of Batesville.

A 2017 Freightliner was southbound when Arkansas State Police say Phenelopy Granger, 25, of Batesville walked into the path of the truck.

The truck’s trailer then struck Granger.

She was taken to White River Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to the crash report, the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

