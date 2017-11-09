Truck's trailer hits woman, killing her - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Truck's trailer hits woman, killing her

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A woman died Wednesday night when she was struck by semi-truck’s trailer.

It happened at 7:37 p.m. on Highway 167, north of Batesville.

A 2017 Freightliner was southbound when Arkansas State Police say Phenelopy Granger, 25, of Batesville walked into the path of the truck.

The truck’s trailer then struck Granger.

She was taken to White River Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to the crash report, the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

    Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:45 PM EST2017-11-10 02:45:47 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:27 AM EST2017-11-10 11:27:44 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night.

    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night.

  • Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

    Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-11-10 00:05:21 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-11-10 04:52:41 GMT
    (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)(Source: ARDOT via Twitter)

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

  • Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

    Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:08 PM EST2017-11-10 02:08:08 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-11-10 04:51:03 GMT
    Doniphan Police DepartmentDoniphan Police Department

    Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon

    Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon

    •   
Powered by Frankly