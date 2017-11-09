Farmers vote to set up crop burning task force

Arkansas rice farmers voted during a meeting Tuesday in Brinkley to set up a task force and to develop voluntary smoke management guidelines.

The task force will consider a plan already in place by the Arkansas Prescribed Fire Council’s voluntary Smoke Management Guidelines.

While field burning is nearly finished for the year, the group unanimously approved a motion to form the committee and explore ways to address the concern.

They will consider farmer burn plans and the reporting of prescribed burns to the Arkansas Forestry Commission Dispatch Center.

Burning crops are a recommended practice to manage crops.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android