PFD to change response protocols

As the city of Paragould continues to grow and change, so do the response protocols for the Paragould Fire Department.

In the past, PFD did not make first responder calls like the Greene County Rescue Squad, but now they plan to be the first on the scene of any car crash with injury.

Fire Chief Kevin Lang said this is something he has wanted to do for a while.

Since now they have the staff to do it, they felt like it was the right time.

Lang said they will respond with an engine and command vehicle to accident calls with injury, serving as an extra set of hands to both free up police officers and ambulances on the scene. They will also create a safer barrier around the scene.

“In this day and time everybody needs more personnel,” Lang said. “Police departments are busy. They are strapped. The ambulance services are strapped, so this is something that we can do to add value for the citizens of Paragould, and that is what we are going to do.”

With more emergency presence on hand, Curtis Davenport with the Greene County Rescue Squad said it would become more of a team effort when responding to calls.

“Our plans are not going to change,” Davenport said. “Our plans are to respond anytime anyone needs us when there is a situation that we have the manpower and tools to help out.”

The change in the fire department response calls is expected to go into effect the first of January.

