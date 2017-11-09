PFD to change response protocols - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

PFD to change response protocols

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

As the city of Paragould continues to grow and change, so do the response protocols for the Paragould Fire Department.

In the past, PFD did not make first responder calls like the Greene County Rescue Squad, but now they plan to be the first on the scene of any car crash with injury.

Fire Chief Kevin Lang said this is something he has wanted to do for a while.

Since now they have the staff to do it, they felt like it was the right time.

Lang said they will respond with an engine and command vehicle to accident calls with injury, serving as an extra set of hands to both free up police officers and ambulances on the scene. They will also create a safer barrier around the scene.

“In this day and time everybody needs more personnel,” Lang said. “Police departments are busy. They are strapped. The ambulance services are strapped, so this is something that we can do to add value for the citizens of Paragould, and that is what we are going to do.”

With more emergency presence on hand, Curtis Davenport with the Greene County Rescue Squad said it would become more of a team effort when responding to calls.

“Our plans are not going to change,” Davenport said. “Our plans are to respond anytime anyone needs us when there is a situation that we have the manpower and tools to help out.”

The change in the fire department response calls is expected to go into effect the first of January.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

    Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:45 PM EST2017-11-10 02:45:47 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:27 AM EST2017-11-10 11:27:44 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night.

    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night.

  • Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

    Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-11-10 00:05:21 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-11-10 04:52:41 GMT
    (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)(Source: ARDOT via Twitter)

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

  • Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

    Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:08 PM EST2017-11-10 02:08:08 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-11-10 04:51:03 GMT
    Doniphan Police DepartmentDoniphan Police Department

    Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon

    Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon

    •   
Powered by Frankly