Overpass repairs to require lane closures on I-55

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to close lanes of Interstate 55 as crews repair the Mississippi County Road 410 overpass.

Crews will close the outside northbound lane on I-55 until further notice on Nov. 13 so permanent repairs can be made.

On Nov. 15, both northbound lanes will be closed for up to six hours so a new beam can be put in place. During the closure, northbound drivers should take exit 57 to detour onto Highway 148 at Burdette to Highway 61. Then turn north on Highway 61 to I-55 in Blytheville to get back on the interstate.

Southbound lanes will not be affected by the closure.

The northbound lanes were previously closed due to an accident that damaged the overpass.

