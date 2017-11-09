BRTC to expand hours to accommodate working students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BRTC to expand hours to accommodate working students

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Black River Technical College will now be open on Fridays and Saturdays and offer some evening courses.

College administrators said this is to accommodate students who are working while attending college.

"We expanded it because many of our students have gone back to work," said Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Sheila Taylor.  "The economy is better, and so people are back to work and the classes in which we offered was really for non-working students."

The change will take place during the Spring 2018 semester.

"We are starting small," she said.  "We'll have more for the fall term, but we have about 20 or 25 classes available in those times."

She anticipates that the college will have more course offering during those hours in the Fall 2018 semester.

Both the Paragould and Pocahontas campuses will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in the spring.

