High school clothing closet growing

Teachers at Pocahontas High School are working to help students in need through a clothing closet.

The closet has only been open for about a year, but it has already outgrown its original space.

The closet is now in a room in the school's home-economics building.

One teacher who helped get the closet started said it has made a change in some of her students.

"If kid's basic necessities are met they flourish in classroom," said Lori Steimel. "So, that's what I want. I want these kids to have what they need so that they can do as much as possible."

Around 100 students help organize and sponsor the clothing closet.

The closet also includes a suggestion box for items not found in the clothing closet.

Additionally, the school also offers a washer and dryer for students in need of washing their clothes.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android