City Council raises questions about ambulance franchise

At a recent Pocahontas City Council meeting questions were raised about an ambulance franchise and their contract with the city.

Pro-Med has been contracted with the city since 2013, but since that year the times they have been out of service has nearly doubled.

When the two staffed ambulances go on call they are out of service.

In 2013, Pro-Med was out of service only 109 times, but each year that number has increased.

In 2016 Pro-Med was out of service 247 times.

Now, their contract will expire in December, and the city council is taking a look at how beneficial the service is for the growing city.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said recent growth in the area has contributed to the higher out of service numbers.

"There's a lot more volume and there's more people there's more accidents and then you have to have more response," he said. "So, I think the growth that we've seen here is accounted for a great portion of it."

At a December city council meeting, the franchise will be discussed and a decision will be made about bids.

Story said the city council will work to make the best decision for the city about the ambulance franchise.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android