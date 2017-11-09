Doniphan police investigate active shooter call

Doniphan police are investigating after they received a report of an active shooter at Doniphan High School this afternoon.

According to a post on the Doniphan Police Department’s Facebook page, police received a call around 3:50 this afternoon of an active shooter on campus and the school was put on lockdown.

The person used the Doniphan R-I school radio frequency and said there wasn’t an active shooter on campus.

Officers responded and were able to clear the buildings and determine there was no active shooter.

Doniphan police say an investigation is ongoing.

