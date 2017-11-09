Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott tells Region 8 News that officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Parker Road Thursday night. Police were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

According to Chief Elliott, Detective Gary Shackelford is the officer in charge of the investigation.

Police on the scene told Region 8 News that two people robbed the store with a handgun. Police say the suspects were also wearing masks.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery and police continue to investigate.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Officer David McDaniel said no arrests have been made. Police do not have any suspects yet.

