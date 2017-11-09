County employees to receive pay raise

Randolph County employees received a pay raise Thursday night.

Before discussions started, Sheriff Gary Tribble again spoke about the need to increase pay for the sheriff’s deputies.

However, they are going to get the same amount as everyone else.

County employees will on average have $300 added to their base pay.

County Judge David Jansen created a committee last year to address the issue of pay. That committee has been meeting since March to make the pay raise a reality.

Jansen realizes the raise will be controversial since the sheriff’s office wanted more money for what they call underpaid deputies.

While Jansen feels the quorum court wants to pay deputies more, they also want to be fair to all employees.

“I’m sure somebody is not going to be happy about it, but we’ll go back and we’ll look at it and we’ll just keep pounding away so, I am proud of all the employees,” Jansen said. “Nobody makes enough money.”

Jansen said this was all in an effort to make sure none of their county employees fall through the cracks when it comes down to getting raises.

The ordinance will take effect the beginning of 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android