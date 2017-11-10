14-year-old girl dies in house fire

A house fire early Friday morning claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl.

Just after 3 a.m. the Forrest City Police Department was called to the 300-block of Victoria Street regarding a house fire with one person still inside.

According to the initial incident report, when officers arrived they saw flames coming from the apartment’s windows.

The girl’s mother, who was standing outside with two other children, was screaming that her baby was inside the house.

The responding officer radioed for more units to help wake neighbors and get them out.

“I grabbed the door knob trying to get the door open to go search,” the officer’s report stated. “But I was not able to get the door open due to the locking mechanism.”

The Forrest City Fire Department managed to get the fire under control and entered the apartment.

Once inside, they located the 14-year-old girl. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Forrest City High School, where the girl was a student, told Region 8 news that guidance counselors would work with students to assist them as they mourn the girl’s loss.

“District staff and partners are also available to assist the siblings and classmates as we grieve the death of this young lady,” a statement from the school district said. “Our prayers are with the family of this student.”

The police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire.

