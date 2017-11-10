Man cited for animal cruelty after car hits dog

Police cited a man with animal cruelty after they say he lied about his dog dying.

Officer David Cooley responded to a call in the 5100-block of Woodsprings Road Thursday afternoon regarding a dog hit by a vehicle.

Three witnesses told the officers the vehicle was northbound when the dog ran out in front of it.

One of those who saw it happened, said the driver “had no time to avoid” hitting the animal.

He also said that a man from a neighbor house picked up the dog and told them to tell animal control that the dog had run off. He then carried the dog back to his home, the incident report stated.

Cooley went to the house and spoke to the man, 27-year-old Charles Sexton.

“I asked him where the dog was that was injured,” Cooley reported. “He [Sexton] stated, ‘What dog?’”

After further questioning, Sexton told the officer that the animal was in the backyard dead.

Cooley asked Sexton to show him.

Sexton took the officer behind the pool and showed him the dog, which was covered with a blanket.

“The dog was still breathing and moving his head,” Cooley reported. He then ordered Sexton to take the dog to the vet immediately.

Sexton loaded the dog into his vehicle and took it to Animal Medical Center on Gee Street.

When Cooley arrived at the veterinarian’s office, Dr. John Huff reportedly told him the dog’s injuries were “too severe and the dog would have to be euthanized.”

The officer then cited Sexton with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of dog at large.

Cooley noted in his report that [Sexton] and his wife have previously received four written warnings and citations for dog at large since June of 2016.

