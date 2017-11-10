Arkansas prosecutor drops murder charges against Texas man

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - A prosecuting attorney has opted to drop a decades-old murder case that accuses a Texas man in the death of an Arkansas man, who went missing in 1994, until additional evidence can be obtained.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Searcy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy's motion to dismiss the case was approved on Wednesday. Her decision was spurred because authorities wouldn't be able to gather and test any additional evidence in time for the jury trial scheduled for Monday.



McCoy hopes to refile the charges at a later date.



Brandon Wheeler, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in May in connection to the death of 20-year-old Jarrod Green, who was reported missing in early October 1994.



Wheeler had been charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

