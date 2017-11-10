One dead, two injured in Randolph Co. crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

One dead, two injured in Randolph Co. crash

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 67 near Engelberg Road, north of Pocahontas.

Angela M. Poteet, 36, of Biggers was killed when her vehicle, a 2002 Ford Focus, hit a guardrail then crossed the center line into the southbound lane. That was when Poteet hit a GMC truck head-on.

Keith Carmouche, 34, of Marksville, LA and Quintin Green, 24, of Ball, LA were injured.

The crash report stated Carmouche and Green were transported to Regional One Medical Center.

Sheriff Gary Tribble tells Region 8 News that at least one of the vehicles was showing flames as law enforcement arrived.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Veteran's Day Deals

    Veteran's Day Deals

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-11-11 15:14:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:18 AM EST2017-11-11 15:18:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

  • Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

    Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

    Thursday, November 9 2017 5:00 AM EST2017-11-09 10:00:18 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:59 AM EST2017-11-11 13:59:11 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

  • Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

    Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

    Friday, November 10 2017 9:33 PM EST2017-11-11 02:33:07 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:25 AM EST2017-11-11 13:25:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly