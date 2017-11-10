One dead, two injured in Randolph Co. crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 67 near Engelberg Road, north of Pocahontas.

Angela M. Poteet, 36, of Biggers was killed when her vehicle, a 2002 Ford Focus, hit a guardrail then crossed the center line into the southbound lane. That was when Poteet hit a GMC truck head-on.

Keith Carmouche, 34, of Marksville, LA and Quintin Green, 24, of Ball, LA were injured.

The crash report stated Carmouche and Green were transported to Regional One Medical Center.

Sheriff Gary Tribble tells Region 8 News that at least one of the vehicles was showing flames as law enforcement arrived.

