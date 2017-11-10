Wal-Mart, Kroger aim to intervene in Arkansas wine lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Kroger, Wal-Mart and a grocery store in eastern Arkansas have filed motions to intervene in a lawsuit that's challenging a new state law that expands the sale of wine in grocery stores.



The chains filed the motions this week along with Hays Food Town Inc. of Helena-West Helena. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , all three grocery retailers have applications pending for wine-selling permits.



The law took effect Oct. 1 and allows grocery stores in the state's wet counties to expand their wine sales. Four liquor stores in Pulaski and Saline counties sued over the new law, arguing that the new measure unfairly lets grocery stores bypass restrictions that apply to liquor stores and that it conflicts with existing state laws.



A hearing in the case is set for Monday.



