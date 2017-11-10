Dog saved from Jonesboro house fire

Jonesboro fire crews are investigating a fire in North Jonesboro.

According to E911 Director Jeff Presley, the top story of a home on the 1300-block of North Floyd Street is on fire.

Hector Manriquez, the oldest of nine siblings, said six of his brothers and sisters were at the home at the time of the fire, but he was able to get everybody out of the residence before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters did save a dog that was inside which Hector said he is very thankful for.

"I went running back and I busted the windows trying to get her out but I couldn't," said Hector. "I am very happy they saved her."

JFD Battalion Chief Marty Hamrick says a quarter of the upstairs in the two-story home is heavily damaged.

Crews put out the fire in about five minutes using three engines, two ladder trucks, and two battalions, Hamrick says.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help.

It's unclear what started the fire but he warns everyone during the colder season to inspect their heaters before turning them on for the first time.

"Dust that has collected over the summer can smoke the house up," said Hamrick. "Putting the smoke out at a residence, that is usually a big frequent call we have. Another thing, firing up fireplaces, space heaters all those things, if they are not used properly can start up a fire. Make sure no combustibles are near space heaters and have someone inspect your chimney before starting a fire. Also, make sure your smoke detectors are properly working."

