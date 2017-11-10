Tonight: Recent Jonesboro crimes, wife receives husband's medals

Friday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Crews on scene of house fire in Jonesboro

Highway 67 in Randolph County reopened after crash

14-year-old girl dies in house fire

Crime wave in Jonesboro?

Shooting, robberies, and other crimes seem to be happening frequently in Jonesboro lately. Melanie Bednar sits down with Jonesboro police to talk about they plan to respond on Region 8 News.

Wife receives husband's medals

Diana Davis introduces you to Burnita Lamberth. You'll see just what her husband and many veterans faced while serving their country. One day before Veterans Day, it's a story not to be missed on Region 8 News.

Get the latest highlights and scores from around the area tonight on Football Friday Night after Region 8 News at 10.

Warmer on Veterans Day

A warming trend begins on Veterans Day with highs returning to the mid to upper 50s and back to the low 60s on Sunday. Veterans Day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



