NEACTC receives new lift for auto program

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Northeast Arkansas Career Technical Center has a new tool in their arsenal to educate students interested in the auto industry.

According to the center, they received a new automotive lift on Thursday. It's the third new auto lift they've received in the past 15 months.

Auto Service and Auto Collision students learned about opportunities at Lincoln Tech in Nashville, TN.

Lori Welcher, the admissions representative at Lincoln Tech, spoke to approximately 30 students about post-secondary college opportunities at the Tennessee college.

The NEACTC offers numerous programs including computer repair, networking and security, criminal justice, industrial technology and culinary arts.

Students from four Region 8 counties, representing 13 school districts, attend NEACTC.

