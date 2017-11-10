Arkansas prosecutor drops murder charge against Texas man

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - A prosecutor has opted to drop charges against a Texas man accused in the death of an Arkansas man who went missing in 1994, saying additional evidence is needed to move forward in a case where the victim's body has not been found.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a judge approved Searcy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy's motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday against Brandon Wheeler. McCoy says that she hopes to refile charges later and that her decision was spurred because authorities wouldn't be able to gather and test any additional evidence in time for the jury trial scheduled for Monday.



Wheeler, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in May in the death of 20-year-old Jarrod Green, who was reported missing in early October 1994. Wheeler had been charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)