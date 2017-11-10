Crosswalk improvement, new sidewalk installation underway on Race Street

Work to improve a crosswalk in Jonesboro near the Union Pacific Railroad is underway.

According to the city, they’ve started renovations to the sidewalk on Race Street to make the area safer for pedestrians. The improvements will also make the area safer for people who rely on wheelchairs to get around.

Earlier this year, the city entered into an agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad to make those improvements.

City Engineer Craig Light said the crosswalks over the railroad tracks was built years ago and never maintained.

With heavy foot traffic from area students, the city quickly moved forward with the roughly $18,000 project.

Improvements also call for concrete panels to be installed at the railroad crossing and level the land on both sides of the track to make it easier for people to walk across.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android