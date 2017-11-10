Grandfather arrested after 2-year-old wanders away from home

Greene County sheriff's deputies arrested a grandfather Friday afternoon after they say his 2-year-old grandson wandered away from home.

Sheriff David Carter said his department received a call about a missing child around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 625.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned a 2-year-old boy had apparently walked out the back door and disappeared.

Deputies, along with the Greene County Rescue Squad, searched for the toddler for about 35 minutes before finding him about a quarter-mile away.

Carter said the boy was visibly cold and wet wearing a diaper that had been soiled for a while.

He was later taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Carter told Region 8 News the Department of Human Services the boy was found to have "obvious signs of neglect." A DHS agent took custody of the boy and another child at the home.

Deputies arrested the grandfather, whose name has not been released, on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android