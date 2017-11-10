JPD seeks community help in solving cases

The Jonesboro Police Department is seeking the community's help in solving a slew of crimes that happened over a month-long period.

Officers are asking that witnesses come forward with information on crimes including two robberies that happened in November and several shootings that occurred during October.

“What we beg of the citizens of Jonesboro is to call us, let us know, let us come find out what’s going on," said Corporal David McDaniel. "I tell people we rather you call us and waste our time and we come there for no reason whatsoever than we find out later that we could have helped and maybe stopped this from occurring.”

He said with growth in the area officer are responding to more calls and have less time to mingle with the public and get information in the process.

“We have a very large call volume, officers are tied up, they’re out there responding to calls for help, call for service," he said. "We get pulled away from any, we call them extra patrols.”

He says those extra patrols allow officers to check out suspicious activity reported by citizens, but officers have less time for extra patrolling.

"We’re getting away from a traditional law enforcement aspect of what we call proactive policing, you used to see officers walking a beat, talking to shop owners, being in neighborhoods, getting to know the residents," he said. "We just don’t have the time for that anymore.”

The department is near being fully staffed.

Police Chief Rick Elliott says the department is doing good work on these cases with the staff they have but they do need to hire five additional officers.

Region 8 News reached out to city of Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell for comment on the issue.

Campbell said that Chief Elliott has assured him the department has all the resources it needs from the city.

"We are proud JPD is fully staffed and equipped above and beyond acceptable standards," he added.

Corporal McDaniel said the department will continue seeking information from the public about these inactive cases.

