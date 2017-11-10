Highland veteran receives honorary high school diploma

Some people might take for granted being handed their high school diploma, but not Arrie Goodwin.

"Actually I can't explain exactly what it felt like," Goodwin said. "The emotions were running high, the tears were in my eyes, after 48 years I finally got my high school diploma."

Goodwin didn't get to graduate high school before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1968.

He served during the Vietnam war.

"But we did get shot at and I can't tell you where I was at either," he said.

Not having a high school diploma held Goodwin back from getting certain jobs when he was younger, but he doesn't regret his decision to join the navy.

"You have to serve to actually be able to appreciate what the United States stands for and what the Constitution stands for," Goodwin said. "It's my privilege to be able to serve the United States Navy and today I'd go right back in it if they needed me. At the age of 69, I'd still go back in."

Goodwin said receiving his diploma from Highland High School on Friday meant even more than it would have 48 years ago.

He would like to encourage all veterans who enlisted before they could graduate to check into the program.

"It means the world to your family and you," he said.

For more details about what's required for a veteran to get an honorary diploma, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android