A Better Region 8: Fentanyl, sorting out fact and fiction

A Facebook post that went viral this week about a new powerful opioid, Fentanyl, originated from Region 8.

The Leachville Police Department copy and pasted a warning about the dangerous drug Fentanyl *maybe* being on some shopping carts, and the need to wipe them down before grabbing them.

CBS News, AOL News, and hundreds of others picked up their post & our story and shared it. Even the popular myth-debunking website Snopes.com picked it up, and ultimately decided it was "unproven."

Leachville PD later deleted the post and apologized, but was the warning so far out of whack?

Turns out if you ask the head doctor of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State Dr. Shane Speights, Fentanyl is transdermal...meaning it can be passed along by touch.

A lot of people don't know what this drug is, what it should be used for and how dangerous it can be.

Monday, on Region 8 News at 10, Kirsten May goes beyond the headlines and viral posts. She talks to the experts and sorts out Fentanyl fact from fiction.

As part of our investigation, we spoke with an undercover DEA agent who also agreed with Dr. Speights and how it's changing the way law enforcement approaches drug scenes, saying, "We’re gonna have to better inform our officers because…merely touching this stuff can kill you, accidentally inhaling it, any of these things.”

So, if you're not a drug dealer or drug user, or come in direct contact with those people, should you be worried?

The answer isn't as easy as yes or no.

Join us Monday for Region 8 News to go beyond the myth. Getting the answers straight from those on the frontline, and from doctors who study this drug and its effects makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android