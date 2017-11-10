Graduation held for vets who served country and could not graduate

Salem High School held a graduation Friday for veterans who left school early to serve their country.

Six men who were honorably discharged from their military service were honored today.

The men served in several branches of the military and could not graduate due to their service.

The men served 18 consecutive months in their branch of the military and are all residents of Arkansas.

