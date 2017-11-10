Highway 63 in Fulton Co. reopens after crash

Highway 63 in Fulton County is now open after an accident, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in the southbound lane at the 5-mile marker, which is between Mammoth Spring and Hardy.

