Highway 63 in Fulton Co. reopens after crash

FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Highway 63 in Fulton County is now open after an accident, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in the southbound lane at the 5-mile marker, which is between Mammoth Spring and Hardy.

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

