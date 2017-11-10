First graders write letters to veterans for Veteran's Day

First graders at a Jonesboro elementary school wrote thank you letters to veterans.

According to a post on the MicroSociety Magnet School, the letters will be mailed to veterans.

This was part of a project as the first graders learned about Veteran’s Day.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android