Police identify victim in deadly beating

Paragould police identified the victim in a deadly beating that happened on Oct. 25.

Police say Dalton Stigall reportedly died after injuries sustained during an altercation.

Buddy Horton of Bono was arrested in connection to the incident. He faces a second-degree battery charge.

Witnesses said Horton hit Stigall in the head.

Stigall was taken to a hospital but later died.

