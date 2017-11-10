Man convicted, sentence of manslaughter and fleeing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man convicted, sentence of manslaughter and fleeing

Justin East (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Justin East (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (AP) -

A West Memphis man was convicted and sentenced Thursday of manslaughter and fleeing.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Justin East, 28, of West Memphis was convicted by a Crittenden County jury who recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours imposed the recommended sentence and decided to run them consecutively.

On May 24, 2016, East got into a fight with Derick Meadows, 40 of West Memphis. After a scuffle, East shot Meadows six times with a .32 caliber revolver.

Four bullets entered Meadows’ back as he was trying to run away. Meadows was unarmed.

Police chased East after the event. He threw the gun out of the vehicle during the chase.

East pleaded self-defense.

The jury also found East guilty of using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

