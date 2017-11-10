Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

The team consists of 15 veterans that have at least one amputation.

The dinner was held in their honor at the Central Baptist Family Life Center.

The team will participate in the Veterans Parade Saturday morning and then play a celebrity softball game at the Southside Softball Complex at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Veteran's Day Deals

    Veteran's Day Deals

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-11-11 15:14:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:18 AM EST2017-11-11 15:18:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

  • Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

    Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

    Thursday, November 9 2017 5:00 AM EST2017-11-09 10:00:18 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:59 AM EST2017-11-11 13:59:11 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

  • Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

    Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

    Friday, November 10 2017 9:33 PM EST2017-11-11 02:33:07 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:25 AM EST2017-11-11 13:25:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly