Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

The team consists of 15 veterans that have at least one amputation.

The dinner was held in their honor at the Central Baptist Family Life Center.

The team will participate in the Veterans Parade Saturday morning and then play a celebrity softball game at the Southside Softball Complex at 2 p.m.

